Bonnie Brown Avans, 74 of Crow Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Nila Holiness Church with Ray Davis, David Kittrell and Shirley Byrum officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nila Holiness Church on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Avans is survived by her son, Erik Avans; daughter, April Avans Brunet; grandchildren, Tasha (Evan) Short and Taylor (Enrique) Olivas; great grandchildren, Bentley, Mason, Jasper, Bryleigh and Easton Short and Hennsley Olivas; sister, Stephanie (Jeff) Arnold; brother, Larry Brown; sister-in-law, Trenda Brown; brothers-in-law, Bill (Rita) Kemp, Joey (Tammy) Avans, Bobby (Glenda) Culver and Terry (Zebbie) McGill; special sister-in-law, friend and neighbor, Shirley Avans; best friends, Joyce West and Marrian Lovvorn and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Avans; parents, Chelsey and Mary Louise Cox Brown; brothers, Willis (Dean) Brown, Earl Brown and Richard Brown; sisters, Ila Evalene Brown and Elsie Kemp; grandparents, Monroe and Leora Cox and Charley Talley and Alice Brown and stepmother, Ruby Brown.
