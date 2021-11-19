Paul Wesley Wilson, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Paul was born on Sept. 19, 1961 in Tuscaloosa to Walter L. Wilson Jr. and Mary Frances (Landrum) Wilson. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Paul spent much of his career as an engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority and Florida Power and Light.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery; to the Caldwell – Dawson Living Center of First United Methodist Church or to Riverside Community Church of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.