Peggy Nell Lawhorn, 64 of Southside, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside service is Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating and Kerby Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Lawhorn is survived by two daughters, Daphine Queen (Shane) and April Justice Jones (Whitt); grandsons, Zach Queen (fiancée Faith) and Hudson Jones; brothers, Wayne Lawhorn (Barbara) and Richard Lawhorn (Peggy Sue); sisters, Elizabeth Jones (Lee) and Karen Lawhorn; sister-in-law, Judy Lawhorn; special sons, Ben Tinney (Sydney) and Jed Tinney (Stephanie) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by parents, S.W. and Jimmie Lou Lawhorn; brothers, Jimmy Lawhorn and Phillip Lawhorn and sister, Shirley Lawhorn.