Rosalind Joan Jackson, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
She was a gifted seamstress and longtime member of the Broad Street Church of Christ, where she also worked in the childcare program for many years.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brad Wilhelm officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Scarlett Richey (Michael); granddaughter, Nicholle Nizer; brother, Jimmy Kimble (Debbie) and nephew, Shane Kimble.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin G. Jackson and parents, Mary Jane and Jessie Daniel Kimble.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.