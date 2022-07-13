William “Larry” Helton, born April 23, 1944 in Berryton, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Floyd E. Tut Fann VA Nursing Home in Huntsville.
Larry was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, Tennessee area; graduated from Ringgold High School. He was a medical records clerk in the US Army. He retired after 50 years of being a truck driver.
No services are planned.
Larry is survived by his son, Brian Helton; stepchildren, Lisa Zarzour, Louis Zarzour (Janet) and David Neely (Bootsie); numerous grandchildren and sister, Anna Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Miller Helton; son, Todd Helton; parents, Bill and Zelpha Helton and brother, Phillip Helton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.