Wilma Parham, 82 of Dutton, passed away on April 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in New Canaan Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Milford Parham; children, Ricky (Vickie) Pope, Danny (Sharon) Pope and Bryan ”Chubby” (Jana) Pope; step-children Randy (Dina) Parham and Eddie (Erica) Pope; 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; brothers Leroy Bolt, Bobby Bolt and David Bolt and sister, Kathy Davis
She was preceded in death in death by parents, Alvin and Roberta Bolt; brothers, Charles Ray Bolt and Jimmy Bolt; sisters, Dovie Kate Bolt and Ella May Gant; step-daughter, Paulette Biddle; step-grandson, Edward Parham; son-in-law Charles Shankles and daughter-in-law Lois Jean Pope.