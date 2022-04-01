Infant Myles Jett Cooley, of Pisgah, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Lightsey officiating. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Myles is survived by his parents, Garrett and Holly Cooley; brothers, Mason Cooley and Maverick Cooley; half-brothers, Trevor Cooley, Dawson Cooley and Zachary Cooley; grandparents, Brent and Donna Schultz and Michael and Brenda Cooley; great-grandparents, Shirley Schultz, Madelyn Cooley, Francis Paradise and Leon and Betty Cooley; uncles, Bradley Schultz and Matthew Cooley and a host of great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, James and Lenell Hutcherson, Robert Paradise and WC Shultz.