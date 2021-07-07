Russell Sampson, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was the owner of Sampson Electric and a former employee of Maples Industries.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Section Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Russell is survived by his wife, Judy Sampson; daughter, Nancye Delbridge (Robbie); son, John Sampson (Shannon); grandchildren, Krystle O’Neil (Corey), Corey Hinshaw, Joseph Pierce (Tabitha), Chase Delbridge (Jennifer), Lauren Clay Sampson, John Tyler Sampson and Sarah Hope Sampson; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Kathy Berry; sister-in-law, Ann Sampson and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded his granddaughter, Brandi Acker; sister, Bettye L. Sampson; brother, Bob Sampson; parents, Thurman and Mildred R. Sampson and brother-in-law, Charles Berry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.