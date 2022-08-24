Audie Jo Deerman Hall, 85 of Rainsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Broadway Faith Chapel with Kevin McCreless officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Broadway Church Building Fund or the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her daughter, Faith Harper and husband Ted of Gardendale; granddaughter, Savannah Bonham and husband John of Hayden; sons, Grayson Hall and wife Susan of Birmingham, Spencer Hall and wife Tracy of Fyffe, Bart Hall and wife Beverly of Columbiana and Shawn Spigner (deceased) and husband David of Rainsville; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and sister, Nancy Deerman Gardner and husband Bill of Birmingham.
She was preceded in death by husband, O.B. Gracen Hall; parents, Homer and Pluma Deerman and daughter, Shawn Spigner.
Jo graduated Jackson County High School, in Scottsboro, in 1953, where she was active in the band, the school paper, FTA and FHA.
At the young age of 20, Jo graduated Jacksonville State University in 1956 with a B.S. in Secondary Education, concentrating in Physical Education and Biology. She was the class officer and active in Phi Mu Chi Science Club, Student Government, Women’s Athletic Association, Baptist Student Union and was voted Sophomore Class Favorite in 1954.
Jo taught P.E., biology, science and English at various schools including Dutton, Section, Alexandria and Sylvania.
At Section, she sponsored the cheerleaders and the Glee Club. But the bulk of her career was spent at Scottsboro High School, where she taught P.E. and coached volleyball.
Her 1985 squad made it to the state playoffs with an 18-5 record. It is estimated she influenced more than 2,700 students over an 18-year career at Scottsboro.
In 2014, Jo was recognized for 35 years of membership in Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Rho Chapter of Beta State.
While teaching, Jo developed many wonderful relationships with both students and colleagues whom she enjoyed and loved well through the years.
Another of Jo’s loves was music. On Aug. 5, 2018, she was inducted into the 2018 Class of the Tri-State Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame for contributions and achievements in gospel music.
She was a published author of several gospel songs including His Name is Jesus, On the Mountain Top to Stay and Are You Prepared.
She sang in the Golden Harvest Quartet and the Commodores Quartet traveling the southeast and recording at least nine albums, having shared the stage with The LeFevres, The Cathedrals, The Speer Family and more.
Through the years, Jo directed choirs at New Sardis Baptist Church, Minvale Baptist, participated in both the DeKalb County Choir Festival and Sand Mountain Choir Festival.
Music was her inspiration and underscored the melody of her life. Her greatest joy was being wife to O.B. Hall and mom and stepmom to her children Faith, Grayson, Spencer, Shawn and Bart. Their joys were hers to share as they began careers and had families of their own.
Whether it was traveling with the Wilks, gathering with the Henagar Birthday Club, attending the Deerman Family Reunion, playing Rook or an outing with her Sunday School lunch bunch, Jo loved many people well and was well loved by many people.