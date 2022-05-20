Walter Milton Porter, of Scottsboro, passed away May 18, 2022 at Shepherd’s Cove in Albertville, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 20, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Jimmy Walker officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hopsice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.