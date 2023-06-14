Charolette Juanita Crawley, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away April 11, 2023. She was born September 23, 1932 in Scottsboro, AL, to the late John Howard and Nora (Roberts) Wininger. Charolette was a 1950 graduate of Jackson County High School, Scottsboro, AL.
In 1951 Charolette married George (Bunk) Wallingsford, and they welcomed their first child, Connie Dianne; he preceded both in death in 1955. Charolette later married George C. Crawley Jr. in 1957. They had 2 children, George Jeffery and Tamara Kay. He preceded her in death in 1977.
Charolette was a supervisor in the business office for Community (East) Hospital for many years. After retirement she was employed as a hostess for Shirley Brothers Mortuaries. Charlotte was a longtime member of Franklin Road Church of Christ.
Since she was a child, Charolette loved reading and could often be found with her nose in a book. Perhaps reading about other places and people led to her love of travel. Not only did she live in Germany for a number of years, communicating easily without the benefit of German, but she loved traveling and visiting places all over the United States and Europe all through her life. Hawaii and Greece were two of her favorite places. She loved the beach, whether near Mobile, AL or another location.
There will be a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, AL on June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at Rudder Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Charolette is survived by her daughters, Connie Gammon and Tamara (Jeff) Decker; sister, Cindy Brown; 5 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, George Jeffery Crawley.