Bobby Gorden Wood passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville. He was 87.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
Bobby was born in Hodges, Alabama, on Jan. 13, 1933, to the late Jett and Maude Wood. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Wood and Wayne Wood and sister, Mary Jane Wood Fleming.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ollie G. Wood; daughters, Christy (Rod) Gogan, Cynthia Wood and Cathy (Steve) Handback; sister, Dorothy Hester; brothers, Joe Wood and Max (Bonnie) Wood and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wood served in the United States Navy for four years and one day. He started working in the paper mill industry in Jacksonville, Florida in 1956, where he followed that career for 36 years.