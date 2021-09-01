James Orville Hugart, Huggy Bear, went to be with our Lord on Aug. 23, 2021.
James was born on April 20, 1947 to Mason and Reva Hugart in Carl. West Virginia. James went to a one-room school house while living on the mountain. His family later moved to Rupert, West Virginia when James was seven years old.
James went to Rupert schools. James joined the United States Army on Oct. 19, 1964. He earned the title of SP4E4. James also earned the decoration for National Defense Service Medal Expert Rifle. James spent some of his Army career in Germany.
After returning home from the Army, he met and married the love of his life, Sandi Greer, and they were married Aug. 5, 1967. After marriage, James and Sandi moved to Cleveland, Ohio.
James went to truck driving school and so began his lifelong career of driving a semi. He first worked for Cook Motor Lines.
He then went over the road and worked for Campbell’s 66. James competed in truck driving rodeos receiving many awards for his skills behind the wheel. After years with Campbell’s 66, the company moved him and his family to Indiana. James once owned and operated his own trucking company.
James then got a job with Walmart Transportation, working there until his retirement. James was named 2010 Driver of the Year and was nominated several times for this award. James had over five million accident free miles while working for Walmart.
He had received many awards and recognition for his accident free driving and his willingness to teach teenagers how to respect the road and semi drivers through driver’s education. James loved the sound of a jake break and the open road. He took his grandson, Jesse, on the road with him during summer vacations.
James was a friend to everyone. He loved to cook and try out new recipes on any who would partake. Making biscuits and gravy was his staple when anyone would visit him.
James later moved to Scottsboro where he loved to go fishing and take his beloved dog, Dixie. He was a friend to everyone, and his faith in Jesus helped him through many of life’s problems. He loved watching sprint car races, his favorite racer being Brady Bacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; daughter, Tammy and wife, Sandi.
He leaves behind his children, Valerie (Toney), James (Pam) and Richard (Jena) and the absolute joys of his life, his grandchildren, Jesse, Shiann and Deaglin.
He’s also survived by his four brothers, Romie, Robert, Jennings and Mason and several nieces and nephews.
We, as his children and grandchildren, are absolutely heartbroken as James’ death was unexpected. James will be cremated, and his ashes will be placed next to his wife’s, Sandi, on Big Mountain in West Virginia.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.