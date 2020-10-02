Doris Jo Holcomb Summerford, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Summerford and Rev. Dean Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Goose Pond Cemetery.
Mrs. Summerford is survived by her children, Jr. (Trenda) Summerford of Scottsboro, Bill (Lisa) Summerford of Scottsboro, Eddie (Loretta) Summerford of Dutton, Charlotte (Timmy) Lewis of Gurley, Lisa (Charlie) Brown of Woodville, Joe (Renea) Summerford of Section, Michael (Tonya) Summerford of Dutton and Marty (Heather) Summerford of Woodville; son-in-law, Aaron Bedford of Gurley; 55 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; brothers, Ed Holcomb of Scottsboro, Alton (Jane) Holcomb of Flat Rock and Robert (Katie) Holcomb of Scottsboro; sisters, Linda (Billy) Caylor of Valley Head, Mary (Jim) Potter of Dayton, Tennessee and Sue (Lamar) Hamill of Bryant and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Sarah Summerford and Jackie Bedford; grandchildren, Collin Summerford, Elizabeth Summerford and Chris Summerford; parents, Robert and Oval Holcomb; sister, Joyce Holcomb and daughter-in-law, Redia Summerford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.