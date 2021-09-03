Ola Ruth Atchley, 83 of Stevenson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
She was retired from Shaw Industries and was a member of Roaches Cove Baptist Church for over 45 years, where she taught children over many decades as a Sunday School teacher and had over 50 years of Sunday School service.
Mrs. Atchley is survived her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Alice Atchley; grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Lackey, Nicholas and Lauren Atchley and Nicole and Shawn Curtis; great grandchildren, Hudson Curtis, Isaac and Emma Lackey and Olivia Atchley; brothers, Billy (Sadie) Miller and Otis Miller; sister, Ethel Rich and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Atchley, whom she shared 67 years of marriage and sisters, Opal Curtis and Judy Ott.
Pallbearers will be Heath Phillips, BJ Miller, Eric Ott, Thomas Campbell, Tony Doll and Kyle Doll.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Day and Dale Haynes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Roaches Cove Baptist Church, 1000 County Road 55, Fackler, AL 35746.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.