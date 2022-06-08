Rayford Lee McCrary, 85 of Stevenson, passed away June 6, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann McCrary; son, Mike (Sherri) McCrary; daughter, Sherrie (Tommy) Broad; son, Mark McCrary, son, Zaye (Madison) McCrary; granddaughter, Christy (Michael) Rorex; brother, Jim (Sue) McCrary and nephew, David (Robbie) McCrary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Alma McCary and his sister, Gloria Faye McCrary.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson. Interment will follow at McCrary-Sentell Cemetery in Little Coon.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.