Hugh Howard Lusk Sr., 90 of Woodville, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.
He was a US Army veteran that did two tours in Korea and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his service, he worked in the EMD of GM and was strong union member of Local 597 of Pipefitter Steam.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Lusk is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia Weeks Lusk; sons, Hugh Lusk Jr. (Karen), Darrel Lusk (Sharon) and Brian Keith Lusk and grandchild, Ian Lusk and half-brothers, Kenneth Ledbetter and Tommy Ledbetter.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.