On Nov. 4, 2022, Joyce Ann Ferguson Wininger, of Scottsboro, waved her last goodbye to her loving family.
Joyce was a lifetime member of Hollands Chapel United Methodist Church. God made the mold when Joyce was born to her parents McKinley and Clara Ferguson.
God made her mold a patient, kind and loving woman. She rejoiced in the Lord, all things, and all people.
She loved her life and her people with a fierce passion that left and imprint on those who came into her life. Joyce fulfilled her dream of being nurse while being a nurse while volunteering as an ambassador for Highlands Medical Center.
While there, she found her calling in counseling those battling with addiction. Her smile was infectious and could sew a thread on your heart as tight as the clothing she sewed for the people she loved.
Her greatest blessings in life came from making other people happy. If you ever had the opportunity of visiting her in her home, she would see to it that your heart was as full as your stomach when you left.
She tailored the meals to the liking of those seated at her table, even if that meant making five different dishes.
Her chicken and dumplings were her vision of a warm hug. Joyce could often be found sitting at her table working Sudoku puzzles and watching sports, especially her beloved Atlanta Braves and Auburn Tigers.
Joyce is survived her daughter, Judy (Mike) Wininger Soistman of Scottsboro; son, Randall Olan Wininger of Indiana; sister, Jane Proctor of Scottsboro; James Sentell of Stevenson; grandchildren, Ashley (Daniel) Sentell Colon of Stevenson and Erik (Tish) Sentell of Stevenson; great grandchildren, Easton Colon, Carson Sentell and Ainsley Sentell all of Stevenson; three step great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and honorary grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelly Hutchins officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, McKinley and Clara Ferguson; husband, Olan Wininger; grandson, Mitchell Wininger; sister, Betty Wood; brothers, William Marion “Bub” Ferguson and C.E. Ferguson and sister, Wanda Faye Ferguson.
Pallbearers were Daniel Colon, James Sentell, Keith Ferguson, Will Reece, Josh Wood, Ricky Wininger and Heath Proctor.
Flowers are accepted, or the family asks for donations to be made to Hollands Chapel United Methodist Church.
Donations can be mailed to Hollands Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Reece, 416 E. Laurel Street, Scottsboro, AL, or Venmo Hollands Chapel UMC.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
