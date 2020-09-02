Ronald E. Hall, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
He loved music, fishing and trips to Walmart.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Matt Batey officiating. Burial followed at Robertson Cemetery.
Mr. Hall is survived by his sons, Michael Hall (Kristen) and Timothy Hall (Jamie); mother, Ann Hall; sisters, Carol Powell and Betty Moses; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hershell Hall and sisters, Brenda Helms and Sandra Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.