Marty Dale Vernon, 61 of Woodville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Agape Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Marty was a devoted husband, father, paw paw and friend. He was a lifelong Jackson County farmer dedicated to preserving the sanctity of the small family farm.
He was a member of the Woodville High School Class of 1977 and an alumnus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
He worked at SCI-Sanmina for 28 years and the last 13 at SES in Huntsville. He was an active member of Agape Baptist Church and currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame.
He spent his youth playing basketball and baseball and continued his love on the court refereeing basketball for 25 years of his adult life, retiring to invest his time teaching first his daughter and then his grandson his deep love for the game.
Marty was most at home on a tractor in the field doing what God created him to do. He farmed alongside of his brother on the family farm for over 50 years, then with Brandon and a couple of very close friends for the last seven years.
He loved Jesus, his wife, his daughters, his son-in-law, his Tucker and his friends without reservation. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Vernon of Woodville; daughters, Allison Vernon of Scottsboro and Kristin and CJ Gentle of Woodville; grandson and hero, Tucker Vernon Gentle; dedicated right hand man and wife, Brandon and Molly Lewis; brother and sister-in-law, John and Paula Wilson of Boaz; sister-in-law, Sandra Vernon of Scottsboro and several cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Marie Vernon and his brother, Mark Vernon.
