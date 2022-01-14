Alice Faye Holt, 78 of Scottsboro, known to most as Faye, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, Faye arose to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Faye had a zest for life and did not want to miss a minute. Faye learned of Jesus early in life and was faithful to share her love of others.
Faye loved music, dancing, fishing, cooking, collecting antiques and anything that caught her eye as unusual. Faye had a way of causing others to feel special, after meeting with them, and praying, if the occasion arose.
Faye was a very devoted wife and mother. Faye loved all of her relatives. Faye’s passion was going with her “junkin buddy,” Debbie Johnson to estate and yard sales. Faye’s finds were placed in her booth at Patches, where she has many loved friends.
Faye taught all her children how to cook, perform all household duties, love, forgiveness, manners and respect to others, and most importantly, her love for Jesus Christ, whom they all know today.
“Tough love” was often used with the children, whom have all expressed to her, “Mother, you did it right.”
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Debbie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
Faye is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald P. Holt; children, Donald P. Jr. (Laurie) Holt, Timothy S. (Bambi) Holt and Marnie S. (Jeff) Hardin and daughters, Maddison L. Hardin, Anna H. Duke (Michael) and Heather H. Shell (Macon); seven great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Doris (Tom) Syer, Pam Hogan, Michael (Amy) Pigg and Butch Tolbert; nieces and nephews, Julie (Marty) Stringer, Jason (Mandy) Haley, Melissa (Robert) Hunter, Natalie (David) Welsko and Sara Pigg; aunts and uncles, Jack Morris, Earl (Olga) Morris, Howard (Sara) Morris, Grace Stubbs and Carolyn Morris and longtime friends, Wanda (Jim) Hutchinson, Sandra Speegle, Sandra (Marvin) Herron, Ann Hurt and Martha Clarke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Tolbert, Williard and Evely Pigg.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.