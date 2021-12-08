Bertha Mae Harrison Smith, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Pallbearers were Cody Venable, Jason Haddon, Freddie Valencia, Tony Scarberry, Scott Scarberry and Charlie Smith.
Burial followed in Skyline Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Debbie Verhine and Shelia Hall; sisters, Jewell Tidwell and Anna Lee Kidd; brother, Jerry Harrison; grandchildren, Zac Verhine, Adam Hannah, Ashleigh Haddon, Tamara Venable, Ross Jenkins, Cody Venable, Harleigh Verhine, Sydney Kimbrough and April Webb; 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Porky Smith; daughters, Billie Sue Hannah and Marilyn Kimbrough; nine siblings and parents, Dayton and Sarah Harrison.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.