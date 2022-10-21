Rose Marie Williams, 60 of Hollywood, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Liberty-Minter Cemetery in Morris.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, Ronald Hines; sister, Cindy Thomas (Scotty); nephew, Joshua Thomas (Destany) and great niece and nephews, Sadie, Isaiah and J.J. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Eugene Speakman and Eloise Farley Speakman and brothers, Roy Speakman and Gene Speakman.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
