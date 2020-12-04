Doris Morris Maples, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Doris is survived by her children, Regina Bearden of Alabama, Robert Harold Jr. (Lisa) Morris of Texas, Carl (Claudia) Wininger of Indiana, Danny (Vickie) Wininger, Billy Wininger, Bobby Wininger, Steven (Stacy) Baker and Jesse Prince, all of Alabama; 17 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Duke; mother, Florence Rodgers and brothers, Marion Duke, Tommy Duke and Loyd Duke.
The family would like thank nurse Theresa Higgins and aides of Amedisys Hospice for the special care their mother received.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.