Judy Gray Lawhorn, 65 of Pisgah, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
Judy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a lifelong member of New Herman Baptist Church, where she developed an unmovable faith in God and her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was the foundation of her family with strong ties to those in her community.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at New Herman Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Paschal and Darrell Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery with Kerby Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at New Herman Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lawhorn is survived by son, Rodger Lawhorn (Becky); daughter, Heather Lawhorn Fuller (John); fur baby, Ginger; brother, Cecil Gray; sister, Joyce Heard (James Kelley); brother-in-law, Richard Lawhorn (Peggy Sue); sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jones (Lee), Karen Lawhorn and Barbara Lawhorn; grandchildren, Tyse Lawhorn (Traci), Isaiah Lawhorn (Brianna) and Sadie Lawhorn; great grandchildren, Gracelynn and Xavier and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lawhorn; parents, Roy and Louise Gray; brothers, Wayne Gray and Charles Gray; brothers-in-law, Phillip Lawhorn and Wayne Lawhorn and sisters-in-law, Peggy Nell Lawhorn and Shirley Lawhorn.