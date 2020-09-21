Randy Smith, 62 of Gurley, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his home.
Randy was born on Nov. 23, 1957 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the son of Robert Eugene and Dimple Lillian Guffey Smith. He was a 1976 graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
He went on to spend 40 years with Kroger, ending his career as a produce manager. Randy was also a member of Woodville Free Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Grant Memorial Chapel with Paul Higdon officiating. Burial will follow in Gunter Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Grant Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Smith is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan and Diane Smith and Jerry and Amanda Smith; his nephews, Bradley Willmon, Aaron Willmon, Eric Smith, Spencer Smith and Chandler Smith and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene and Dimple Guffey Smith; sister, Donna Smith Willmon and brother-in-law, Anthony Willmon.
Arrangements entrusted to Grant Memorial Chapel.