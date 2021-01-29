Evelyn Sims Bottomlee, 68 of Dutton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Crestwood Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Chaney’s Chapel Cemetery.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Mike) Owens; son, Sammy Dale (Jamie) Swinford; grandchildren, Taylor Edwards (Chad) Drake, Sidney Edwards, Isabella Swinford and Samuel Swinford; sisters, Susan (Don) Allen and Peggy (Dale) Sewell; brother, Curtis (Shelia) Sims; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Dottie (Bill) Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Gwendolyn Sims; sister, Gail Payne and brothers, Daryl Sims and David Sims.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.