Sharon Faye Maxwell, 71 of Flat Rock, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 29, 2021 after an extended illness.
Faye, a dynamic personality known to everyone, graduated from Pisgah High School in 1968 and went to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Washington D.C.
After moves to Chattanooga, Tennessee and Houston, Texas, Faye returned home where she was an enthusiastic member of First United Methodist Church of Flat Rock. Faye volunteered her time at Flat Rock Community Center, donated lovingly hand-knit hats to local charities, enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and visits with her beloved friends and family.
Faye loved animals, especially English bulldogs, and gave to local animal charities as well as providing a home for any rescues who happened upon her doorstep.
Faye’s outgoing personality, contagious laugh and fascinating stories will be treasured by the following survivors: sister, Sandra (Darwin) Wright of Rosalie; brother, Ray (Dana) Maxwell of Gadsden; nieces and nephews, Brent Wright of Rosalie, Shannon Sullivan of Oxford, Mississippi, Raymond Maxell of Gadsden, Judd (Jennie) Maxwell of Fort Payne and Mary Avery Maxwell Wigley (Jordan) of Rogers, Arkansas; many great nieces and great nephews; cousins, Don (Pat) Maxwell of North Augusta, South Carolina, Melvin Everett of Flat Rock and Vivian Mitchell of Birmingham and dear friends, Deborah (Melvin) Osborne and Charlotte (Gleen) Venerable all of Flat Rock.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ella Maxwell of Flat Rock.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel in Ider with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Michael Keeble will be officiating. Masks are required and social distancing protocols followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flat Rock Community Center or the animal shelter of your choice.
