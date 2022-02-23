Rachel Louise Downey Howland, 81 of Birmingham, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 16, 2022.
Rachel was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Scottsboro, and she was the daughter of Lucy Wynn Jones and John (“Jack”) White Downey. Rachel attended the University of Alabama and moved to Columbus, Mississippi, where her children were raised.
Rachel is survived by her children, Rachel Leah Sanders, Rebecca Lynn Cox (Sherwood) and Robert (“Rob”) Louis Howland III (Mary Beth).
He grandchildren are Catherine and Andrew, James Benjamin and Mary Louise, Anna Claire and Louis. Her great grandchildren are Noah and Luke. She is also survived by her sister, Martha Ann Chapman (Ray) and their children, John, Mark and Laura.
Rachel was a woman of strong faith. While living in Columbus, she was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, including serving on the Altar Guild. After moving back to Scottsboro, she was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She also attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Birmingham.
Rachel was a kind and generous soul with a beautiful and welcoming smile. In addition to catering to the needs of her beloved children, Rachel was a second mother to many that grew up in Columbus. Rachel was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be forever remembered and missed.
A private memorial service will be held in Birmingham on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Pallbearers will be Ray Chapman, Sherwood Cox, John Chapman, Mark Chapman, Andrew Sanders and Benjamin Kovakas.
Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life for Rachel on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Birmingham.