Dean Anderson Proctor, 90 of Hollywood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She worked at Jackson County Hospital and retired after 30 years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Shannon Brewster and John Bruce Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, beginning at 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Proctor is survived by her son, Charles Michael (Vonda Black) Proctor; grandchildren, Lisa Ann Derrick, Karen Lynn Sabin, Charles Bryant Proctor and Joshua Lee (Amanda York) Proctor; great grandchildren, Daniel Ramsey Proctor, Kolten Lee Proctor, Savannah Marie White and Makenzie Marie York; brother, James Howard Anderson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Proctor; daughter, Margaret Ann Derrick; mother, Maude Carlise Anderson and father, James (Jimbo) Anderson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.