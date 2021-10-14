Charles Ronald Baker, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
A graveside service for the family was held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at New Prospect Cemetery in the Swearengin community.
Mr. Baker is survived by his daughters, Amanda Newcome and Wendy Baker; son, Johnathan Baker; grandchildren, Josh Taylor, Jake Cornelius, Caleb Baker, John Will Newcome and Ashton Baker; great grandson, Brycen; sisters, Jane Dobbins and Diane Garner; brother, William Baker and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Katie Baker; sisters, Ruth Jeffery, Connie Garner and Carol Kirtland and brothers, Carl Baker and Leon Baker.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.