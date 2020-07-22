Ben Bradford, 89, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his three children, Sandra (David), Julie (Mike) and James (Renee); his grandchildren, Jessie, Lauren, Alex, Nathan and Sara and his great grandchildren, Braden, Griggs, Lucy and Owen.
He is also survived by his brother, Phillip Owen and sisters, Jean Logue and Joann Walden.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Nathan Owen officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.