Donald Craig Stinnett, 49 of Section, drowned in a rafting accident and was recovered on June 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Lakeview Baptist Church, located in Hollywood. Donald Hutchinson will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Stinnett is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janice and Ernest Maples; father and stepmother, Donald Jay and Linda Stinnett; fiancé, Holly Ann Staton; sister, Amy Provancha; stepsister, Cassandra Adkins; stepbrother, Toby Hairston; niece, Ellie Hairston; nephews, Dylan Provancha and Boone Hairston; stepchildren, Cecilia Johnson, Kamryn Staton, Ramie Staton, Turner Staton and Taylor Staton; special aunts, Carol Manning and Jama Proffitt; special friend, Jerry Hastings and several extended family and friends.
Craig was a 1989 graduate of Scottsboro High School and had worked as a supervisor at Bieulieu Industries.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Lee Bohannon, Anier Roxy Raines, Glenn Stinnett and Mary Ezlee Stinnett.
