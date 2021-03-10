Andrea Lynn Tate, 49 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Hobbs and Rev. David Moorman officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Andrea is survived by her children, Hannah Aleine Carter, Ty Daniel Tate and Gabrielle Faith Tate; mother, Willis Ann Masters; stepfather, Hoyt Masters; brother, Christopher Lee (Cindy) Arnold; stepbrother, Kelly Masters; stepsister, Christa (Mark) Atchley and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Arnold and grandparents, Lum and Mildred Holcomb and Gen and Aleine Arnold.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.