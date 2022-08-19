Albert Willoughy Pipes, 98 of Scottsboro (formerly of Pawtucket, Rhode Island) passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Albert was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the US Navy on the USS LCI 481 in the Marshall Islands.
He and his family moved to Scottsboro in 1964 to open Bellefonte Lace Manufacturing. He was later employed by Revere and Norandal.
Al was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Rockley Pipes; son, George Pipes; father, Harry Pipes; mother, Clara Taylor; sister, Barbara Pipes Mitchell and great granddaughter, Sara Grace Green.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane Pipes Steffy (Robert), Cindy Pipes Green (James Hunt) and Beth Pipes Massey (John); daughter-in-law, Regina Pipes; special nephew, Ronald Mitchell (Anne); grandchildren, Dr. Georgina Pipes Nelson (Patrick), Tracy Green, Dr. Christopher Green (Jill), Tim Pipes, Blake Massey (Michal) and Dr. Michelle Massey Maher (Timothy); great grandchildren, Arabella Jane Nelson, Kaitlyn Grace Nelson, Harley Vera-Lynn Pipes, James Bryant Green, Mary Monte Green and Hunter Anne Massey and several nieces and nephews.
Additionally, he leaves his longtime caregiver, Mildred Shelton, who cared for him for the past several years.
Al and his wife, Betty, joined St. Luke’s Episcopal Church when they arrived in Scottsboro, where his youngest daughter, Beth, was christened. Cindy and Beth served as Mary and Baby Jesus in the Christmas play, while Diane sang in the choir.
In recent years, Rev. Polly Robb has played a special part in Al’s life by ministering to him in his home. St. Luke’s also honored him with a 98th birthday celebration.
Al was a lifelong member of the E.L. Freeman Masonic Lodge #41 of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He also served as an active member of the Cahaba Shriners, where he and his son, George, brought smiles to children as Shriner clowns.
Additionally, he joined the Moose Lodge #1802 in 1966, where he served as administrator from 1987-1995 and also received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit from the Pilgrim Council in Mooseheart in 1996.
As a veteran, he was proud to be a lifelong member of the VFW in Scottsboro.
Living life to the fullest, Al enjoyed photography and was an award-winning photographer. He was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed diving in the Caribbean Islands of Bonaire and Grand Cayman.
He also enjoyed trail riding and attending horse shows with his youngest daughter, Beth. In his later years, he enjoyed participating in activities at the senior citizen center in Scottsboro.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Polly Robb, of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Comfort Care Hospice of Scottsboro for all of their assistance, as well as special caregivers, Missy Rico and Jessica Goble.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at Cahaba Shrine Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 3388, Huntsville, AL 35810.
Donations can also be made to The Amphibious Forces Memorial Museum. The mission of this organization is to preserve the history of the Amphibious Forces in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Donations can be made to Amphibious Forces Museum, P.O. Box 17220, Portland, OR 97217.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.