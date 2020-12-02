Barbara Ann Jones Grider, 81, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
She was born on March 11, 1939 to the late Delcie Lemons and Elmer Frank. She lived her entire life in Scottsboro.
In October 1956, she married James (Tot) Jones, and they remained married until his death in 2013. From this marriage, she is survived by Pam Hodges (daughter), Danny Hodges (son-in-law), Chris Harrison (grandson), Jill Harrison (granddaughter-in-law) and Wren Harrison (great-granddaughter).
In 2019, she married Thomas Grider, and they remained married until her passing. From this marriage, she is survived by Karen Lovvorn (daughter), Kerry Lovvorn (son-in-law), Josh Lovvorn (grandson), Tiffany Lovvorn (granddaughter), Ethan Rash (grandson) and Harper Rash (great-granddaughter).
Barbara was lively, fun, active and loved to travel, visiting Alaska, the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, New York City and other landmarks, but her favorite destinations were Gatlinburg, and above all, Gulf beaches.
She had a close social circle, keeping up regular meetings for breakfast, church, vacation and other adventures, and when she wasn’t socializing, she stayed busy gardening.
Barbara’s adventures and outgoing personality were a perfect fit for Unclaimed Baggage, where she worked for 31 years, most of it at the jewelry counter. There, she had the opportunity to display exotic pieces of jewelry and meet people from all over the world.
Occasionally, she was even tapped for quote or interview to appear in promotional pieces in various newspapers, magazines and travel shows.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Spay Neuter Jackson County (www.snjca.org), the Scottsboro/Jackson County Animal Shelter or they may place a donation through Cutie Petootie’s Pet Grooming in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.