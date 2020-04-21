Margarret Cleo Helton Williamson, 82 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
A private visitation and graveside service will be held for the family.
Mrs. Williamson is survived by her husband of 60 years, Granville “Buddy” Williamson; children, Rita (Terry) Loy, Stanley (Elizabeth) Williamson, Wanda Taymon, Barbara Williamson, Donnie (Lynn) Williamson and Ronnie (Betty) Williamson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of friends and family and a special cousin, Polly Franklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Violet Helton and brothers, Billy, Earnest, Jerry and Jessie Helton.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to ABC Hospice for taking great care of her.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.