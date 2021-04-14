Betty Jean Webb, 64 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at the home of her sister, located at 1174 County Road 220 in Scottsboro.
Mrs. Webb is survived by her sisters, Brenda Grider (Eddie) and Nellie Jane Femenia and brothers, Jess Morris (Kathy) and Randall Harville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Ruby Morris; sons, Adrian Webb and Martin Webb; granddaughter, Adriana Webb and brother, Rickey Morris.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.