Dewey Rayburn Gentle, 71 of Woodville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.

A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Gentle Cemetery in Limrock.

Mr. Gentle is survived by his wife, Karen Gentle; son, Christopher Gentle; stepdaughter, Jessica Silva; stepson, Darryl Smith; grandchildren, Chad Gentle, Cameron Gentle and Sam Silva; one great grandchild; sister, Sandra Cain; brothers, Terry Gentle (Betty) and Roger Gentle and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bradford Gentle; parents, Sanford and Audrey Bell Gentle; brother-in-law, Howard Cain and sister-in-law, Reesa Gentle.

Mr. Gentle was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Army.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

