Barbara Akin, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her son, Andy Akin; grandchildren, Camden Akin, Baylor Akin and Gibson Akin and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Jenkins Parks and Laura Davidson; first husband, Ed Tatum; second husband, Ralph Akin; brother, John C. Parks and granddaughter, McCall Akin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with Dr. Steve Screws officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.