Margaret Campbell Derrick, 97, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Roswell, Georgia. Margaret was a resident at Historic Roswell Place, a senior living facility where she resided for the past five years. Prior to moving to Roswell to be near family, she was longtime resident in Scottsboro.
Margaret was born in Woodville on Jan. 17, 1923 to Luther and Nannie Jones Campbell. She had two older sisters, Katie and Sara. She graduated from Woodville High School and soon after met and married Leonard Derrick.
Margaret and Leonard settled in Scottsboro and had two children: daughter, Jerry, and son, Larry. Margaret was a woman of many talents. She was the assistant/bookkeeper for her husband, Leonard, in every one of his business ventures.
They ranged from real estate and home building to owning a jewelry shop and a car dealership. She also raised both of her children. Margaret was a longtime member of First Baptist church of Scottsboro and a founding member of the Three Arts Club in Scottsboro.
Margaret and Leonard loved to travel the world and visited many countries including Japan, Germany, Egypt, Greece, Hungary and Israel just to name a few.
Margaret is survived by her four grandsons, Price Derrick and wife Melissa and their two sons, Coleman and Townes; Derrick Varnedoe and his daughter Olivia; Jay Varnedoe and husband Jason Henderson and their daughter Amelia and Drew Derrick and his wife Kate and their daughters Gwen and Georgia “Goldie,” and close family friend, Patrick Lewis.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Nannie Campbell; husband, Leonard Derrick; daughter, Jerry Varnedoe; son, Larry Derrick and sisters, Katie Maughn and Sara Brown.
At this time no funeral will be planned. Margaret will be interred in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, at the side of her husband and surrounded by her family.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.