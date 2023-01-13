Joan Wise Jennings, 74 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Gregory Gilliam officiating.
