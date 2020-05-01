Lera Dell Harrison, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A private graveside service was held at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Presley, Barbara (Coleman) Rogers, Janice Harrison, Sharon Harrison and Mechelle (James) Wrangler; grandchildren, Bradley and Neil Presley, Michael and Jerry Jackson, Michael and Christopher Rogers, Nicole Prothro, Samantha Hutchins, Daniel Harrison, Caitlin Johnson and Michael Wrangler; 23 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Treece; brothers, Clarence Culpepper and Billy Culpepper and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Moton” Harrison; daughters, Linda Gail Harrison and Dianne Jackson; parents, Henry Culpepper and Myrtha O’Shields Robbins; sister, Zoellen Hill York and brothers, Carthell Culpepper and Edward Culpepper.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.