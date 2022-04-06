Johnny Wade Selvage, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
Mr. Selvage is survived by his daughter, Kristen (Jacob) Hastings; grandchildren, Jake Hastings and Ella Hastings; sisters, Betty Rose Lewis, Etta (Jerry) Wilhelm and Patricia (James) Hardin; brother, Jerry (Liz) Selvage; sister-in-law, Pat Selvage and special friend, Linda Paulk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Helen Selvage; son, Allen Selvage and brother, Bobby Selvage.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.