Rene “Cass” Castillo, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Mr. Castillo was a retired United States Army veteran, who served in Korea and Vietnam.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jerry Cornelison officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Rene is survived by his wife, Catherine Castillo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.