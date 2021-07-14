Rene “Cass” Castillo, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Mr. Castillo was a retired United States Army veteran, who served in Korea and Vietnam.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jerry Cornelison officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Rene is survived by his wife, Catherine Castillo.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of RENE CASTILLO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.