Mr. James Thomas Pritchett, age 51 of Hollywood, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dustin Henshaw officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of James Pritchett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.