Mr. James Thomas Pritchett, age 51 of Hollywood, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dustin Henshaw officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by his brother, David (Enchantra) Pritchett; nephew, Ethan Pritchett; aunts, Doris (Jerry) Adkins, Cathy Garner, Dorothy Reed, and Carolyn (Bobby) Riley; and uncle, David (Cathy) Paradise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Walker.
To plant a tree in memory of James Pritchett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.