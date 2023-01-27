Belva Edna Lee Grimstad, 82 of West Jordan, Utah (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

She was born Feb. 3, 1940 in Scottsboro. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

