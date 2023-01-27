Belva Edna Lee Grimstad, 82 of West Jordan, Utah (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
She was born Feb. 3, 1940 in Scottsboro. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Mrs. Grimstad is survived by sons, Wesley S. (Marie) Grimstad of Scottsboro and Robert L. (Jane) Grimstad Jr. of West Jordan, Utah; daughter, Erica (Doug) James of Surprise, Arizona; sisters, Pearl Hayes of Scottsboro and Ollie Faye Mayes of Tennessee; grandchildren, Bradley, Stephanie, Joseph, Anna, Ben and Chloe and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert LeGrand Grimstad Sr.; parents, Samuel and Jessie Eakins Sr.; five sister among them were Nellie Lands, Charlcie Bradford, Lois Eakins and Joyce Pace and five brothers among them were Samuel Eakins Jr. and Ray Eakins.
Services were held at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with James Bennett officiating. Burial was at New Canaan Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Belva Grimstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.