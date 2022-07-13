After 78 years on earth, Shirley Marie Edmonds Deerman ended her earthly journey May 25, 2022.
She was a lifelong resident of Scottsboro, retired from First National Bank of Stevenson and the Jackson County Probate Judge’s Office.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Calvin and Georgia Edmonds; granddaughter, Lillie Madison; brother, Donny Edmonds; sister, Deborah Edmonds and grandparents, Rev. J.O. and Mae Edmonds and Frank and Alice Golden.
Those she leaves to cherish her memories include her daughter, Woodonna Deerman of Scottsboro; brothers, Robert (Jeannie) Edmonds of Houston, Texas and Charles (Betty) Edmonds of Bryant; sister, Marsha Deerman of Lancaster, South Carolina; niece, Lindsey (Jason) Tolbert; nephew, Michael Deerman; great nephew, Cooper Tolbert; aunts, uncles and cousins and her extended daughter, Kimberly Blanton of Meridian, Mississippi.
Shirley was the eldest of six children. She loved yard sales and working in her flowers. For those who were fortunate to meet her she leaves behind a lasting memory.
She was a wonderful lady, a loving mom who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her life on earth is over, and she is resting in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her loved ones who have gone before her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022. Visitation will be at Scottsboro Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m. with her brother, Rev. Charles Edmonds officiating. A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.