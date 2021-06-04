Jackie Scott, 74 of Henagar, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Mountain Valley Memory Gardens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 5, 2021 @ 6:56 am
Jackie Scott, 74 of Henagar, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Mountain Valley Memory Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!