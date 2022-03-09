Doretha Bailey, 69 of Bailey Town, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ollie Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Prince Cemetery in Bailey Town.
Doretha is survived by her husband, Raymond Bailey, known as “Crazy Cooter;” sister, Mary (Bill) Cagle; brothers, Leslie (Vivian) Thackerson and Levon (Lisa) Thackerson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Casey Bailey; sisters, Novilla Elliott and Virgie Dean; brothers, Gene Thackerson, Wendell Thackerson and Alford Thackerson; parents, Nathan and Edith Thackerson and grandparents, Courtney and Carrie Thackerson and Curtis and Lucy Avans.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.